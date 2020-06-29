Community Spotlight: Lubbock Meals on Wheels providing weekend meals to help fill the void

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Meals on Wheels provides hot meals to more than 800 people every single week.

And since March they have been doing this very safely to keep both volunteers and clients healthy during the Coronavirus pandemic.

But they also provide meals on the weekends so no one goes hungry when their kitchen is closed.

“For many of them they have no access to food over the weekend,” explained Executive Director Lisa Gilliland. “They don’t have family and they don’t have any way to get food.”

That’s why Lubbock Meals on Wheels provides weekend meal sacks to help those clients until the hot meals start back up again the next week.

“Right now we have 325 of our over 800 clients that have no access to food over the weekend,” Gilliland said.

Every Friday they get a frozen meal along with easy to prepare individual items.

“Things like soups, crackers, fruit cups, cereal things like that to get them through the weekend until we’re back up and running on Monday,” Gilliland said.

The program has been around for years and Gilliland says they depend on the community’s help to keep it going.

But they need even more help with it now during the difficult times we’re in during this pandemic.

“These individually packaged items are more expensive than bulk items,” explained Gilliland. “We do a food drive every September called ‘Feed Seniors Now’ that we do with Comfort Keepers and we are stationed at Walmart and we have different businesses in the community, churches doing food drives for us. It’s our only food drive of the year and we’re able to collect enough food and funds to not only sustain the program for almost an entire year but also increase the number of meals served on that program.”

Gilliland says they still plan on having that food drive in September, but need your help with more immediate needs right now.

The price of food has gone up due to supply issues related to the Coronavirus so Meals on Wheels could use any monetary donation.

Also individually wrapped snacks or meals for their weekend meal packs.

You can find more information on the Lubbock Meals on Wheels website.