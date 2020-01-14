Community Spotlight: New Legacy Home for Women

LUBBOCK, Texas — The New Legacy Home for Women gives women in crisis a second chance.

It’s part of the Lubbock Dream Center.

10 women call the New Legacy Home home.

And the first two women to graduate from the 15 month program will graduate Thursday, January 16, 2020.

One of those women is 19-year-old Meghan Stevenson.

“I used to fill my voids with drugs and alcohol and men and money and street life and now I fill my voids with Jesus and time with Him and fellowship,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson has been living at the New Legacy Home for Women since it first opened in October of 2018.

She’s one of the youngest women there, working hard to put their lives back on the right track.

“Women who are homeless, in an abusive situation or they have an addiction problem, or they’re in jail,” explained Executive Director Shanna Hargrave. “This is a place where they can start all over.”

The 15 month program has counseling, helps the women get their finances back on track, become better parents and even offers bible studies.

“Women wanted to change and came to change but just had so much stacked against them,” Hargrave explained.

That’s how the New Legacy Home came to fruition.

The women come in broken and they leave transformed.

“I was just really so desperate for change and I couldn’t do it on my own anymore,” Stevenson said. “There was no way I was going to make it on my own without the tools that I’ve gained here.”

Once she graduates, Stevenson will continue going to LCU, majoring in psychology.

She eventually wants to get her PhD in neuroscience.

“I know I have a purpose and I don’t know all of what it looks like but I know He has a big plan for my life,” Stevenson said.

Hargrave says there is a high demand for this type of help and not a lot of beds in our city.

The New Legacy Home for Women has 10 women there right now but room for double that, but Hargrave says they can’t do that until they get more donations in.

If you’d like to help, call the New Legacy Home at 806-749-7078 or visit their website here.