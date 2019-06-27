Congressional members take the field in annual baseball game

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, Republicans and Democrats gathered together to duel it out on the diamond as they took part in the annual congressional baseball game in Washington D.C.

The game took place exactly two years after a gunman attacked members of congress as they practiced for the game.

The game between lawmakers dates back to 1909 and has become a pretty competitive affair. While the Republicans were looking to avenge years of defeat, they came up a bit short losing to the Democrats, 14-7.