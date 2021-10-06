Construction on Covenant Health’s Hope Tower resumes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health resumed construction on the new ‘Hope Tower’ at Covenant Medical Center. The tower is being built in an effort to better assist the community.

The Hope Tower will be six stories tall and have over 200,000 square feet. It will also include a new parking garage with over 200 spaces.

“The first floor will be a lobby, that will be our new front door, the new entrance.” said Kelly McDaniel, Vice President of Covenant Health.

The tower will start off with about 89 patient rooms and could even go up to 150.

McDaniel said this new project will give them the ability to serve the region in a better way than they are currently.

In addition to the new facility, McDaniel said Covenant Health would update some of their older facilities.

“We’ll [also] update our facilities,” she said. “We’ve got some some facilities that are that are older than others – these will be all very modern; State of the art.”

McDaniel said not only is this good for the community of Lubbock, its a huge step for those front line workers who’ve been working during the pandemic.

The resumed construction brought many happy emotions.

“It was huge, you know, just to see the see concrete trucks out there this week pouring concrete. To see the crane coming together,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said changes to the site will start to be a lot more evident in the coming weeks.

