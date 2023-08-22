LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s been just over nine months since Lubbock voters gave the green light to the latest road bond, which is a $200 million package that will all go toward expanding, widening and repaving 22 miles of streets around town.

Mike Keenum, the city engineer for the City of Lubbock, said it’s a plan that’s long overdue.

“This gives us an opportunity to catch up a little bit,” Keenum said. “There’s still a lot more work that needs to be done, but this definitely gets us moving in the right direction.”

Keenum said construction will soon start on the first two of 17 bond projects. The city’s goal is to tackle two to four construction projects each year for the next five years.

“We’re still under design on all of our projects,” Keenum said. “We’ve got one that we’ve awarded the contract to the 34th Street projects from Avenue Q to Interstate-27, and Slide Road to Quaker Avenue Those ‘back-of-curbs’ went to council in July, and we expect the award to start the project here this month, and then we’ll probably see work on the ground this fall.”

The two ‘back-of-curb’ projects on 34th Street will be contracted by Lubbock-based Lone Star Dirt and Paving, Ltd., and will cost about $7 million to fix sidewalks, driveways, pavement markings, lighting and more.

“I think we’ll see mobility being a whole lot better, and we’ll improve that across town,” Keenum said.

Another project the city has targeted for construction this year is the expansion of 98th Street to three lanes from Upland Avenue to Alcove Avenue.

“We’ve had some issues acquiring the right-of-way, so that one’s a little delayed,” Keenum said. “We’re still hopeful that it will be under construction this year as well. As for the whole package, we still look like we’re right on schedule.”

It’s well-known that construction takes time, so Keenum is asking drivers to be patient when work is set to begin in September.

“We’d love to be able to snap our fingers and it be done overnight,” Keenum said. “That’s just not reality. As we make Lubbock better, you have to see that construction. That’s an inconvenience for a time, but once it’s done, it’s going to be much better in the end.”

For an interactive map of the city’s bond projects, click here.



For more information on Lubbock’s 2022 Road Bond, visit the city’s website.