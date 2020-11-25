Contactless Santa among the safety protocols at South Plains Mall for 2020 holidays

LUBBOCK, Texas – The South Plains Mall reminded everyone of plans Wednesday for a “contactless visits with Santa” and other safety protocols. The statement comes amid a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Lubbock and Lubbock County.

The mall said it employs a hospital-grade MERV-13 filtration HVAC system and there are mask-wearing requirements. The mall said it also provides masks.

Santa returns to South Plains Mall on December 4, the South Plains Mall said.

“He wouldn’t miss this experience for the world,” the mall said in a written statement. “This year, Santa and his young visitors will be wearing masks and maintaining a healthful distance, in a contactless visit and photo experience fully re-designed to meet the moment.”

Reservations are encouraged at SouthPlainsMall.com.

“Certainly, things will be a little different this year, but South Plains Mall has put wellness first, and as always will offer a wonderful holiday experience,” said Beth Bridges, Senior Property Manager, South Plains Mall.

The South Plains Mall is closed on Thanksgiving, and open Friday, November 27, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.