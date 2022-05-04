LUBBOCK, Texas — After a year of pushback from some neighbors, Oliver Stinson finally opened his firearms business from his South Lubbock home, he told KLBK News on Wednesday.

Stinson Shooting Supply has been in the works since March 2021. Owner Oliver Stinson said he had to jump through several hurdles to make it happen.

“I think the misconception was everybody wasn’t too informed of what I was doing,” Stinson explained.

He said his neighbors thought he wanted to sell firearms from his home, “like if you were going to a Footlocker: I’d have guns just lined up everywhere for you to look at.”

However, as a Federally Licensed Firearms Dealer, Stinson acts as the go-between for companies selling guns online and customers. He said he interviews them, runs background checks and makes sure they are fit to own a gun.

“I did the interview with the agents for the ATF in March,” he said, which was the last step in his approval process.

Weeks later, he got his FFL.

“The letter came on April Fools. I was telling my wife, ‘This kind of seems suspicious. I hope it’s not a prank,'” Stinson recalled.

After a year of time and about $1200, Stinson Shooting Supply is up and running as of Tuesday.

“I just tried to stay positive and work hard toward it and stay focused on my end goal,” he said.

Stinson already has 7 clients and added it is all worth it.

“It’ll be able to give me a chance to venture out and start something. I would like to be able to see if I can be successful and pass it down to my kids,” Stinson shared.

Opening his business is the first step toward his long-term. Five years from now, he said he hopes to have a storefront and offer safety classes to those who want to learn more about firearms.