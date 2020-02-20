Couches, tires, and boxes: Lubbock playa lakes trashed

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, EverythingLubbock.com sent a photojournalist to capture drone footage of the trash at playa lakes around Lubbock.

In these locations, our photojournalist found trash debris in the form of couches, tires, boxes, and other smaller items.

Ronny Gallagher, with Lubbock Parks and Recreation, said city staffers deal with trash in the playa lakes every single day. He said the city’s environmental crew is in charge of cleaning up to parks and lakes.

However, he said this particular crew only has seven members.

“There are numerous playa lakes in town,” he said. “So, it takes my seven guys that are in environmental more than a few days to do all that work.”

He said Lubbock averages 50 to 60 tons of trash per year recovered in parks and playa lakes.

The playa lakes we visited are listed below: