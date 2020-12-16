Council approves abortion issue election date in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock will have a special election on May 1, 2021, “for an ordinance to outlaw abortion within the City of Lubbock, and to declare Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn.”

The Lubbock City Council approved the date and other details Tuesday night. The estimated cost will be between $160,000 and $200,000.

On November 17, the council voted unanimously to reject the proposed ordinance. However, since it came to the council by way of a valid signature drive, the council had a choice; either approve the ordinance or give citizens a chance to vote on it.

Backers include Texas State Senator Charles Perry of Lubbock.

Because of the Roe v. Wade court case, there is a non-imposition of criminal penalties for any abortion done while it was considered “constitutionally protected” at the time it happened.

“This does not legalize the conduct,” the proposed ordinance says. “Abortion remains and is to be regarded as an illegal act…”

The city council hired a law firm to evaluate the proposed ordinance. The council concluded that it is unenforceable. Proponents disagree and said the same ordinance has been approved by other cities in Texas.