LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech men’s basketball team hosts the Texas Longhorns Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Our pregame show, Countdown to Tipoff, airs at 10:30 a.m. on KAMC and EverythingLubbock.com.

Use the video player above. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view of the player. (Watch the game on CBS, which is KLBK in Lubbock and the South Plains.)