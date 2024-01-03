LUBBOCK, Texas– Country singer Charley Crockett announced in a social media post he would be filming a movie at a bar at “The Blue Light Live” on Wednesday night.

Crockett’s post asked the public to participate in a “special project” he’s working on. He also said the capacity for the event is 200 people.

The post said doors are set to open at 8:00 p.m., and admission will be free.

The post said the first 50 people in line would be admitted as part of filming, and the remaining 150 would be admitted for the solo set.

Crockett’s solo set will begin at 9:00 p.m.