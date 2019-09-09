Couple calls 911 to report hostage situation and explosion, later admits they were on meth

SISSONVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A couple called deputies early Monday morning to report an explosion in Sissonville. They told deputies they were in their car and were trying to escape a hostage situation at their home.

Deputies met the couple along Sissonville Drive, near Guthrie Road. The two were flown to a hospital due to the injuries.

As deputies were trying to get information from the woman, she admitted that she and her husband were actually hallucinating while smoking methamphetamine. They believed they were being held captive and her husband made a device with black powder to cause a distraction for their imagined captors. The device exploded in his hands, causing burns to each of them.

Deputies confirm there was no hostage situation and the investigation is ongoing.