LUBBOCK, Texas — Twenty-one-year-old Jesus Rivera was arrested in late October after he was accused of being involved in a shooting at a Lubbock gentleman’s club and physically assaulting a woman, according to multiple court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

The court records named Rivera and another man, also 21, as suspects in a shooting that left an Angel Witch employee hurt after a shooting back in April. The documents stated Rivera and the other suspect went to Angel Witch just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, April 14.

The two men left the club approximately an hour later because they were “overcharged.” The suspects left the scene in a white Dodge Challenger after firing shots near the entrance of the club, court documents said.

A security guard was hit and seen bleeding from his right ear, and shell casings were found inside the club bathroom.

A year earlier, a woman accused Rivera of physically assaulting her on two separate occasions. The first instance happened in December 2021 when the victim accused Rivera of assaulting her while she was pregnant. The documents said Rivera punched the victim in the face and threw her to the ground.

The second instance happened in August 2022 when Rivera and two other people physically assaulted her. The documents said the three punched the victim multiple times in the head and body, pulled her hair, dragged her to the street and continued to hit and kick her while she was on the ground. Officers found the victim with injuries to her head and road rash on her legs and torso.

Rivera was arrested on Monday, October 30 and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Continuous Violence Against a Family Member, assault of a Pregnant Person, Deadly Conduct of a Firearm and several other charges. As of Tuesday afternoon, Rivera remains at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $578,004