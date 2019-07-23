Court records reveal more about man arrested after standoff with LCSO

Image of Andrew Rey Ybaben from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, officers took Andrew Rey Ybaben, 24, in custody after surrounding the Garden Apartments at 65th Drive and Avenue P.

Then, on Monday court records were made public including a federal criminal complaint against Ybaben.

The complaint said on June 10 Lubbock Police met with an investigator at Children’s Protective Services to hear about an allegation of child sexual abuse.

Police were told a mom found pictures of her daughter on Ybaben’s phone including nude pictures and sexually explicit pictures. The complaint said the girl was only 7 years old.

The mother confronted Ybaben and he denied her allegations. The mom also hid the phone from Ybaben so she could turn it over to police, according to the complaint.

Police, after learning about the allegations, obtained a search warrant for the phone. Police found images and movie files on the phone which showed an adult male sexually abusing an underage girl.

The complaint said a hand is visible in the video with a tattoo, and the tattoo matches Ybaben.

Prosecutors, even before Ybaben was arrested, filed a request that he not be allowed out of jail pending his trial date. A court hearing is set for Wednesday afternoon to see if Ybaben can post bond.

The official charge against Ybaben is production of child pornography.

