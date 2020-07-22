Covenant Health accepting patients outside of Lubbock area

LUBBOCK, Texas — Patients from across Texas have made their way to the South Plains for coronavirus treatment.

Chief Medical Officer at Covenant Health System Dr. Craig Rhyne said they have accepted patients from as far as Houston, San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley. He said patients are coming to Lubbock because their area hospitals are reaching capacity.

Dr. Rhyne said the last time they did a count of the number of patients from outside Lubbock County, patients from outside Lubbock county made up 58 percent of their ICU patients. The doctor said it is difficult to put a number on those patients because it is continually changing hour by hour.

Additionally, Dr. Rhyne said accepting patients from other areas comes with some challenges.

“A lot of them that are flown up here from South Texas don’t have any family support, and they don’t have family coming with them and when they get discharged, we have logistical challenges on how we are going to get them back to their home,” Dr. Rhyne said.

Dr. Rhyne said Covenant will continue to accept patients from other areas as long as they have the capacity. He said if the situation was reversed, he knows other area hospitals would accept Lubbock patients as well.