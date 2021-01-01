Covenant Health announces acquisition: assets of Lea Regional Medical Center

The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — As of January 1, 2021, Covenant Health has acquired the assets of Lea Regional Medical Center in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Dan Springer, the current Chief Executive Officer of Lea Regional Medical Center, will retain his position as CEO as Lea Regional transitions to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital.

In fall of 2019, Covenant Health announced plans to build a hospital in Hobbs. This acquisition allows for a more immediate impact within the community and an opportunity to provide even more quality health care to patients in eastern New Mexico.

Covenant Health will move forward with the previously announced plans to build a smart-sized hospital in Hobbs. Covenant will be breaking ground on that facility next week.

(Press release from Covenant Health)