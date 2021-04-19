Covenant Health closes all drive-thru coronavirus testing sites

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Covenant Medical Group announced all drive-thru testing for coronavirus would end on April 19. The health organization is reporting an 83 percent decrease in coronavirus testing needs.

At the height of the pandemic, Covenant Health had been administering about 160 tests a day. Now that has decreased to about 27 tests across all drive-thru testing sites.

Dr. Sam Wiley, an attending physician at Covenant Health Plus, said he has noticed the decline.

“We’re seeing more like four [patients] in a four or five hour period; about one an hour,” Wiley said.

He said even fewer tests are coming back with a positive result.

“I’ve seen one positive in the past I think week and a half,” Wiley said.

The physician said they don’t have the volume to continue to see patients in the parking lot like they have done for the past year.

“The majority of people that need to get tested, need to get tested for things like travel or surgery clearance. Things that aren’t urgent that you don’t require a physician to see,” Wiley said.

Testing is down all across the city. According to data from the city of Lubbock, the daily number of patients getting tested has been less than 500. Additionally, for the past five days, the number of positive tests reported in the city has been less than 25 total.

“I’m not sure I can explain that well but I’m glad it’s down,” Wiley said.

Covenant is still accepting walk-in appointments for coronavirus testing.

Below is a list of sites for coronavirus testing: