Covenant Health Community Spotlight: American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge is a home away from home for cancer patients.

And people who have stayed there say it’s a lifesaver.

“It’s basically a hotel for cancer patients travelling more than 40 miles for treatment,” explained Jennifer Puryear the Health Systems Manager with the American Cancer Society.

People from all over the United States have spent time at Lubbock’s Hope Lodge while they were getting treatment for cancer, including as far away as Alaska.

“It’s made such a difference to patients far and close,” Puryear said. “They have their bedroom and each room has a TV, DVD player, cable and WiFi. Each patient can bring one caregiver and they have their own refrigerator space in the kitchen.”

And all of this, completely free, to ease the financial burden so many patients go through when they’re diagnosed with cancer.

“Patients are just so appreciative that it’s available,” Puryear explained. “Caregivers are so appreciative. A lot of burden does fall on their caregivers and where they’re going to go when they’re going through treatment so this just takes it off.”

And if it wasn’t for Hope Lodge, doctors say some of these patients might not be able to make it to treatment.

And doctors say they notice a difference in their stress levels because of it.

“Patients get to know each other and it’s like a family in there,” Puryear said.

This year marks 10 years of Hope Lodge providing so much hope for cancer patients and an ever growing support system.

“They meet other patients and other caregivers and it’s just a huge support to know that you’re not alone in this cancer journey,” Puryear said.

Hope Lodge is always looking for donations on their Lubbock Wish List to keep this hotel running for cancer patients.

The items they are most in need of are laundry detergent, Oxi Clean Powder, bottles of water, large paper bowls and plates, paper towels, individually wrapped snack foods, 16 ounce plastic cups, white copy paper, Kleenex, Lysol disinfectant spray and toilet paper.

If you can help, drop a donation off to Hope Lodge at 3511 10th Street Lubbock, Texas 79415.

Or call (806) 745-0700 to see what other donations or help they’re in need of.