Covenant Health Community Spotlight: Coming together to help victims of sexual assault

LUBBOCK, Texas — Rape is a heavily under reported crime.

That’s why Voice of Hope partners with organizations to train people to know the signs of abuse to help more victims and get more perpetrators behind bars.

“It’s hard because we don’t want to put a victim in a situation and make it worse for them so we have to be very careful and strategic in how we do that,” explains Leslie Timmons with Voice of Hope.

Timmons says part of that strategy is making sure information is available where victims can find it without getting hurt.

For the past 4 years, the Lubbock County Medical Society has helped with this.

“They provided some mirror stickers to put in bathrooms with red flags,” Timmons explained. “They also provided cards that we hand out to someone who we suspect is involved in sex trafficking.”

But that’s not all this partnership entails.

“They help facilitate training to medical providers whether it’s first responders or doctors or nurses,” Timmons said. “That really helps us have access to the people in our community.”

Voice of Hope can always use donations to help even more victims in our community.

“You’re providing people with basic human necessities,” Timmons said. “You might be providing them with food, with a meal. Personal care items, clothing, or housing. So, it might just be a small donation to you but for the victims that are receiving these funds, it’s a huge, huge difference in their lives.”

If you suspect someone is being trafficked or abused please have them call Voice of Hope’s 24/7 hotline at 806-763-RAPE.

