April is Child Abuse Awareness month. When things are "normal" across the South Plains, child abuse cases average about three children per day. But right now with people staying home and many losing their jobs there is already an increase of cases. We take a look at the uptick in numbers and how to look for signs during the quarantine.

"Children are at home with their parents and there's a lot of stress with finances, some people have lost jobs. They are not with their teachers at school. Teachers, Medical Personnel and Police are the top reporters of that kind of stuff. Relatives only 9% call to say something about abuse. Right now they aren't seeing these people and they are at home with their family." Belinda Waters is the Trauma Coordinator for Covenant Children's and says the uncertainty and mental stress is affecting everyone due to Covid-19. Meaning we all have to work together to spot abuse. Waters goes on to say, "Most people don't realize that every person in Texas is required by law to report suspected abuse."