Covenant Health Community Spotlight: Fighting cancer doesn’t stop during a pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Cancer patients are some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

That’s why the American Cancer Society continues to get any resources cancer patients need 24 hours a day.

This is all possible because of a hotline that patients, family members or caregivers can call any day and anytime to get any questions answered.

In March, 80 percent of the calls into the hotline were questions related to the Coronavirus.

It also has information about treatment, insurance or financial help.

There’s also a database so cancer patients can find local resources easier and faster to get them whatever help they need, anytime of the day.

“You could have stress at 3:00 in the morning and who do you call at 3:00 in the morning when you have a side effect and you don’t know if that’s normal or not and you don’t want to go to the emergency room because it might not be such a big deal but you can call this number,” explained Jennifer Puryear with the American Cancer Society. “Even if you just need someone to listen a lot of times we get calls up here and that’s all they need, just an ear to listen too.”

The 24/7 cancer helpline’s number is 1-800-227-2345.