Covenant Health Community Spotlight: Helping our homebound veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas — A lot of people are in need during this time.

One group that could use some basic necessities is our home bound and disabled veterans.

Nurse practitioners at Hospice of Lubbock are putting care packages together for these veterans and could use your help to fill them.

“Many of these veterans are critically ill and they cannot leave their own homes and if they have family or caregivers who were even able to go to the grocery store, then they put the veteran at risk by extra exposure and going and shopping for these things,” explained Nurse Practitioner Amye Jay.

The care packages are filled with basic needs like toiletries, toilet paper, and non perishable food to help these high risk veterans during this time.

“One veteran in particular just burst into tears because he was so moved that somebody would think of him,” Jay explained.

So far they’ve helped nearly 40 veterans but the urgent requests continue to come in.

“The ‘We Honor Veterans Program’ through Hospice of Lubbock have recently been partnering with multiple community health partners to identify some of the high risk veterans especially home bound veterans that don’t necessarily have a family or a true medical support,” Jay explained.

That’s where you come in.

“We are happy to take any kind of donations that we would be able to put in the bags,” said Jay.

One small gesture to say thank you for everything they have done for us.

Donations can be dropped off at Hospice of Lubbock at 3702 21st Street.

You’re also encouraged to write a card to these veterans to say thank you.