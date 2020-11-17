Covenant Health Community Spotlight: Helping people have a reliable way to get around

LUBBOCK, Texas — Catholic Charities of Lubbock has a lot of resources available for those in need.

“We serve on average 15,000 to 16,000 people per year and I’m sure that will be up this year due to all the problems that we’ve been trying to help with,” explained Catholic Charities Executive Director Cynthia Quintanilla.

And one of those big problems is making sure people have a way to get to work, school, doctors appointments or even just the grocery store.

“Real life happens,” said Sabrina Robbins, Empowerment Program Director. “You may need a tire and it may be $45 or $65 but if you don’t have $65 it may as well be a million.”

That’s why Catholic Charities came up with their transportation program; to help with those expenses and alleviate some of that stress.

“We’ve had all kinds of situations come up,” Robbins explained. “Their starter went out and they knew what it was, but they didn’t have the $65 to replace it. And they’re a mom and dad who are both trying to work and they have kids and they’re trying to get them to school and it’s a huge hurdle for them.”

Catholic Charities also provides weekly or monthly bus passes to help with that hurdle, too.

Just one of the many things Catholic Charities does to help our South Plains community.

“We’ve been getting lots of assistance for a lot of different things and they’ll say time and time again, ‘You’re never going to believe this, this is the craziest story’ and I tell them I believe you,” explained Robbins. “Believe me this is a strange year.”

You can apply for their Transportation Program on their website.

Their annual fundraiser was cancelled due to Covid-19, so from November 15th- 19th Catholic Charities is having a silent auction to raise funds for the non profit.

On the 19th at noon Catholic Charities will also have an online virtual tour of its facility.

You can find more information on their Facebook page.