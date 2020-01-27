Covenant Health Community Spotlight: Hispanic Association of Women

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hispanic Association of Women has been around since 1986.

Over that time the organization has given hundreds of scholarships to women in our community so they can continue their college education.

“We are reaching out to a part of the community that may need some extra assistance, ” explained Alice Lozada, the Parliamentarian for the Hispanic Association of Women. “Sometimes we have young ladies who don’t have the resources or just need additional resources.”

Lozada has been a part of the Hispanic Association of Women for 14 years.

And over the years she’s seen the lives of dozens of high school and college students change for the better.

“Since the time that we started it has to be in the hundreds,” said Lozada. “Last year we gave out $47,000 and we had 47 young ladies to receive $1,000 scholarships.”

Those scholarships are paid for thanks to donations from the community.

A lot of the money is raised at their annual gala, and this year’s gala is coming up.

It’s Saturday February 15th at TTU Merket Alumni Center.

“It starts at 6:30 and will be an evening of dinner and entertainment,” Lozada explained. “This year’s theme is La Dolce Vita which is the sweet life.”

There will be prizes, silent auction items, a wine pool and much more.

All the money raised will help someone in our community continue their college education.

“What’s really great is when those young ladies come back and tell us they’re thankful they were able to complete their education and that this little incentive helped them,” Lozada said.

To purchase tickets contact Britni Hernandez at BHerrera090@gmail.com or HAWLubbock@yahoo.com.

The organization is also looking for sponsors for silent auction items.