Covenant Health Community Spotlight: Lubbock Dream Center provides drive-thru food pantry during COVID-19 pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Dream Center has been providing food through their food pantry for people in our community for years.

But once the Coronavirus pandemic hit, they had to change the way they ran the food pantry, but still find a way to provide food for families on the South Plains.

“A lot has changed because we can’t do a lot of the things that we were doing,” explained Cynthia Botello, Compassion Ministries Coordinator of the Dream Center.

But Botello didn’t let them slow them down or stop their mission to help others.

“We’re going to do what we need to do to meet people’s needs,” Botello explained. “We just want to still provide what we can to the community at this time.”

So they transformed their food pantry into a drive thru food pantry.

“People are driving through our parking lot and we’re loading their cars up,” Botello said.

The drive thru food pantry is every Saturday and Botello says they’re serving around 60 families week.

Their goal is to provide healthy food to their clients.

“Usually we serve them breakfast and do health screenings on Saturdays,” Botello explained. “We do blood pressure and weight checks and blood sugar screenings. It’s part of our action program and we do a food demonstration with some of the healthy food that we’re putting in their bags for that week and we’re really trying to focus on health and wellness.”

And starting in just a few weeks, they’ll restart that food program they were doing before the pandemic hit.

“It will still look a little bit different but it’s going to be so great to have our folks come back in,” Botello said. “That’s what we’re all about; the people in this community and just being able to love on them and administer to them anyway we can. It is the heart of the Dream Center and that’s what we do.”

The Dream Center’s drive thru food pantry is every Saturday from 8:30- 9:30 a.m. outside their facility at 1111 30th Street.

The Dream Center could always use your donations to help fill their food pantry.

And help them with all the other programs they provide.

You can find out more ways you can help on their website.