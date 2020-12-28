Covenant Health Community Spotlight: Lubbock Impact’s Unpack Ministries

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Impact does a lot for our community.

Their Unpack Ministries program helps single mothers unpack the pain of their past and unpack their things to create a new home.

“I’ve been a single mom for a long time,” Founder Poppy Beard explained. “I have seen God’s hand through it all and I believe that He’s allowed me to go through it so I can be passionate and change lives of women.”

That’s why she started the ministry.

“We want these single moms to have a nice home but not go back to the same mess they came out of so want to help unpack the pain that got them in that mess to begin with,” Beard said.

Unpack does a lot to help these women.

“We listen to memory verses, listen to prayer requests, pass out cleaning products, hygiene products and things that food stamps won’t buy and just to help these ladies pay the bills,” Beard said.

And they are changing lives.

“I was struggling with drug addiction and suicide,” Alexandria Ziegenfuss explained. “The way that she loves I feel as though she has the love of God that God works through her so miraculously that I felt the love of God from her.”

Beard says she hopes by giving back the women she helps will pay it forward, and continue the mission she started so long ago.

“I believe every person who has come through these doors have changed for the better because they got to do something and meet a need and they walk out of this place with a smile on their face because they’ve changed somebody’s life,” said Beard.

Unpack is always looking for donations to continue their mission.

You can contact them here.