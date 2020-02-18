Covenant Health Community Spotlight: Lubbock Meals on Wheels expands to Wolfforth

WOLFFORTH, Texas — Volunteers with Lubbock Meals on Wheels delivers nearly 900 meals a day to the elderly and homebound.

“I love every day of it,” said volunteer Debbie Ernst.

Ernst has been delivering meals for 37 years.

“It’s so meaningful to me and it’s so meaningful to the clients that we deliver too,” Ernst said.

And now volunteers are delivering meals to Wolfforth, too.

“We knew the need was there,” explained Lisa Gilliland, Executive Director with Lubbock Meals on Wheels. “We were getting the calls so last June we decided to expand services to that community and deliver up to 20 meals a day out there. And now here we are in February and we’re doing about 17 meals a day.”

Every Monday through Friday, a volunteer delivers to the Wolfforth Farmer’s Market and volunteers pick up the meals from there to deliver to clients.

Gilliland says it’s so great to be able to help another community.

“This is our first time to really expand to a new area and it’s gone very smoothly,” Gilliland said. “We’ve had a great reception from the community and volunteers and donations out there. We are fortunate to live somewhere that takes care of their neighbors.”

Lubbock Meals on Wheels depends on donations from the community to continue the great work they’re doing.

There’s a fun chance for you to help the cause coming up Tuesday February 25, 2020.

The annual Mardi Gras celebration will be at the Civic Center.

It’s all you can eat food, music, fun for kids and much more.

Best of all, all the money goes to Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

You can buy tickets here.