Covenant Health Community Spotlight: Why counseling services are needed more now than ever before

LUBBOCK, Texas — Family Counseling Services helps around 1,200 people a year by providing mental health and substance abuse services.

And since the Coronavirus pandemic began, they have been very busy.

Executive Director Bryan Moffitt says that’s a good thing because it’s a very important time to provide these services.

“We’ve noticed a few things that are happening,” Moffitt explained. “One is that COVID has placed a strain on marriages and placed a strain on people who are trying to recover from substance abuse.”

Those are two of the major things counselors at Family Counseling Services help with.

The non-profit offers these sessions to anyone on the South Plains and no one is turned away if they can’t pay.

“When people come here it really strengthens our mental health services locally because it gets people the help they need and then more people start understanding that counseling is just a normal part of life,” Moffitt said.

Moffitt says this year counselors see clients both in person and on Zoom.

Counselors help people get through stressful situations that can be a little more stressful because of COVID-19.

“The stress sneaks up on you and that’s a difficult situation to be in,” Moffitt said. “If you were just hanging on before the pandemic then it hit, it kind of drags them under a little bit.”

Moffitt says the most important thing for people right now is to hang in there the best they can and know that it will get better.

“Everybody goes through problems and right now in the pandemic it’s important to know that we’re all in this,” Moffitt said. “This impacts everyone.”

If you would like to sign up for counseling sessions you can sign up here or call Family Counseling Services at (806) 747-3488.