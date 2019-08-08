Covenant Health plans new hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico

LUBBOCK, Texas and HOBBS N.M. — Covenant Health on Thursday morning announced plans to construct a 105,000-square-foot hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Covenant said it would have 32 inpatient beds, an Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, Operating Room, and a Labor & Delivery Center.

It was described as a $75 million project.

Covenant said it will “provide convenient access to health care to people who would otherwise have to travel for care.”

“In order to build a healthy community, the community has to have access to care,” Covenant Health CEO Richard Parks said. “We understand the burden placed on patients who need or choose to travel hours back and forth to Lubbock for their care.”