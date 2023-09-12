LUBBOCK, Texas – Covenant Health has been named one of 36 “ACOs to Know” by Becker’s Hospital Review. ACO stands for an Accountable Care Organization, which is an institution consisting of physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers who come together to provide cost-effective care to Medicare patients.

Covenant Health said it’s the only organization on the South Plains and West Texas with a successful cost-savings ACO. Covenant saved the Medicare Shared Savings Program almost $11 million in 2022. This is the third year in a row our financial performance outpaced the previous year.

“We are steadfast in serving all, especially those who are poor and vulnerable. By working together to provide high-quality, cost-effective care, we can continue to help more people and serve more patients in our region,” said Covenant Health Partners CEO Dr. Michael Robertson.