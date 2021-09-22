Covenant Health surgeon runs across the Grand Canyon over the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas — A pediatric orthopedic surgeon will run in a Rim2Rim fundraiser race over the weekend to support people with Alzheimer’s and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

The Rim2Rim race allowed 24 people to join the team across the Grand Canyon.

“That are starting at the south rim going down 5,000 feet down the south rim across the floor of the canyon past phantom ranch and then up the north kye back trail on day one, which is a 6,000-foot elevation gain.” Amy Henning, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Covenant Children’s Hospital, said.

The trail is 22 miles long and is not just about running. As of Wednesday, members of the race raised more than $37,000.

“I think it’s more of the fact that it goes to research and not to other places is what’s really beneficial when you’re asking people to donate,” Henning said.

Henning said running is an outlet for her to release energy, get exercise and just be at peace, although not every race is easy.

“My brain needs to get around going from rim to rim, but I could certainly see myself doing it for years,” Henning said.

Henning said she loves to do races, and this race was perfect as it supported Alzheimer’s and ASL, and she lost her grandmother to the disease.

To donate to Henning’s Rim2Rim donation page, click here.