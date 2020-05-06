Covenant Health to offer COVID-19 antibody testing

The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, May 6 Covenant Health will start offering COVID-19 Antibody testing. This is the first antibody testing to be available to the public in Lubbock and surrounding areas.

The purpose of antibody testing is to inform patients if they have already been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. A large number of patients can be asymptomatic carriers of the virus, meaning they are spreading the virus without showing any symptoms.

There is a wide demand from companies for their employees to be antibody tested. Those with COVID-19 antibodies are also potentially eligible to donate plasma to help in the recovery of critically ill COVID-19 patients.

“We know many more people in Lubbock have been infected than is currently being reported as our ability to test for the virus has been limited by the availability of test kits and test supplies.” Covenant Health Partners CEO Dr. Michael Robertson said.

“This antibody testing should provide us a more accurate determination for how

many people in our community have been infected.”

This test is available for any healthy individual over the age of 18. Sick patients will not be seen at this location and should visit the Covenant Medical Group COVID19 Drive-Thru Clinic at People’s Bank Stadium at Frenship High School in Wolfforth. Those who are sick may call (806)725-TEST for more information on COVID-19 symptoms and testing.

Antibody testing will be done inside two wellness buses parked at the Covenant Health Southwest Medical Park off 98th and Slide. Testing will be done from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Insurance information will be collected but no copay will be charged at the time of testing. We are only seeing insured patients at this time. Patients should bring a photo ID and health insurance card.

Antibodies are found by testing a collected blood sample. Results will be returned to Covenant within 3-4 days and will then be mailed to the patient. Patients will be asked to bring their own mask to wear while sample collection is being done.

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 antibodies should still follow the recommended Centers for Disease Control (CDC) precautions such as social distancing, wearing a mask in public, and good hand washing.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 antibodies can reach out to Vitalant to determine if they might be a candidate to donate convalescence plasma.

(Press release from Covenant Health)