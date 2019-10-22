Covenant recognized in America’s top 50 best hospitals

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, it was announced that Covenant Medical Center is one of America’s 50 best hospitals for vascular surgery and one of America’s 100 best hospitals for prostate surgeries, according to a national study by Healthgrades.

Every year Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at almost 4,500 nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions, according to a press release from Covenant.

According to the press release, Covenant was also recognized for the following clinical achievements:

Vascular Surgery Excellence Award

Five-Star recipient for Repair of Abdominal Aorta

Five-Star recipient for Carotid Procedures for three consecutive years

Five-Star recipient for Peripheral Vascular Bypass for two consecutive years

Prostate Surgery Excellence Award for two consecutive years

Five-Star recipient for Prostate Removal Surgery for two consecutive years.

Five-Star recipient for Pacemaker Procedures for three years in a row

Five-Star recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment for eight consecutive years

Five-Star recipient for Cranial Neurosurgery for two years in a row

Five-Star recipient for Gallbladder Removal Surgery for four consecutive years

Five-Star recipient for Appendectomy

Five-Star recipient for Overall Bariatric Surgery

Chief quality officer Cynthia Salisbury said it is wonderful to receive this level or recognition.

“Our clinicians take pride in continually raising the bar on the quality of care we deliver. This is evident in the notable degree of repeat recognitions,” said Salisbury. “We are proud to deliver this nationally recognized, high level of care and service to our community.”