LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning for its new “Kite Flight” Hangar in South Lubbock County.

Covenant Children’s partnered with ClearTech Aviation for the new hangar, which is located at 12111 County Road 2500.

In February 2023, Chet Pharies and Reed, co-owners of ClearTech Aviation, invested millions of dollars in Covenant Children’s to build the new hangar.

The new hangar’s fleet includes “Kite Flight,” a pediatric and maternal transport helicopter and three ambulances.

Covenant Health said Kite Flight has transported more than 700 patients, covering a 100,000-square-mile area.