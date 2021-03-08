COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low, hospitals see more patients with other illnesses

LUBBOCK, Texas — COVID-19 hospital cases have been below 5% for over a week in Lubbock county. On Monday, the city reported its lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since June 23rd.

“It’s been wonderful, folks are very excited,” said Dr. Mike Ragain, Chief Medical Officer at University Medical Center.

However, there hasn’t been much of a break for our healthcare workers because more and more folks are now showing up in hospitals with problems that were likely ignored during the height of the pandemic.

“One of the big worries is that folks would forego routine care because of fear of COVID,” said Dr. Ragain.

While healthcare workers are glad there are fewer patients battling coronavirus in the hospital, there are still plenty of patients suffering from all kinds of different health issues.

“For this time of year we continue to be very busy with more patients than beds — still,” said Dr. Ragain. “But not COVID.”

Dr. Ragain explained that the increase of patients with other illnesses is due to people not visiting doctors for their annual check-ups during the last year. They’ve essentially filled a lot of the hospital capacity that was previously occupied by COVID patients.

“Some of that is pent up demand from all the trouble of getting into healthcare, people not coming to the hospital or the doctor and letting your illnesses go,” said Dr. Ragain.

The low COVID hospital rate has allowed our doctors and nurses to continue providing care. In order to keep it that way, they need our help.

“Make no mistake, the data is clear, that mask help reduce the spread of not only COVID, but other viruses like the flu,” said Dr. Ragain.

With Lubbock being a massive medical hub, Dr. Ragain said it’s crucial they don’t get overwhelmed with another coronavirus breakout.

“It’s a very large service area,” aid Dr. Ragain. “When our hospitals get congested with patients, it limits the ability to help those patients out in the region, as well as here locally.”

Although Governor Abbott has lifted the mask mandate, Dr. Ragain has been urging the public to still practice those safety protocols.

“Help us keep the hospitals open and, and freely working with plenty of capacity to handle all the patients that come in,” said Dr. Ragain. “Wearing a mask, washing your hands and being smart about the situations you put yourself in.”

With a lot of unknowns surrounding the new variants too, Dr. Ragain said it’s crucial we don’t let our guard down to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed.