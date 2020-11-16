COVID-19 testing sites in Lubbock, current as of November 16

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, November 15, Lubbock and Lubbock County suffered the highest number ever of new COVID-19 cases in a single day with 750. The total as of Sunday was 25,810 cases since the start of the pandemic with 20,664 recoveries and 273 deaths.
University Medical Center
- UMC Urgent Care Center at KingsPark
- UMC I-27 Medical Center
- UMC Orchard Park Family Medicine
- UMC LakeRidge Medical Center
- UMC Milwaukee Family Medicine
- UMC West Wind Primary Health Center
- UMC Wolfforth Clinic
- UMC Garza County Health Clinic
- UMC Idalou Clinic
Covenant Health
- Patients will need to call and make an appointment to be COVD-19 tested.
- Patients will need to bring their ID cards and insurance cards. We are not collecting a co-pay for a COVID-19 screening.
- Patients with questions about COVID-19 questions can call (806) 725-TEST
Adult Patients
Covenant Health Plus
7601 Quaker Ave.
(806) 725-9444
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Hours and availability are subject to change)
Covenant Medical Group Northwest Clinic
611 N. Frankford Ave.
(806) 725-5480
Monday-Friday (only): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Adult and Pediatric Patients
Grace Clinic
4515 Marsha Sharp Freeway
(806) 744-7223
Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Children (18 years and under)
Covenant Children’s Pediatric Urgent Care
5202 82nd St.
(806) 725-7337
Daily: 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
City of Lubbock
The City of Lubbock said: Testing at all sites is FREE
Rogers Park Gymnasium: 3306 Auburn
- Days of Operation: Monday – Friday
- Time: 10:00am – 4:00pm
AlphaDera Labs at Monterey Church of Christ Parking Lot: 6111 82nd St
- Days of Operation: Monday – Friday
- Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- 806-905-9575
Combest Community Health & Wellness Center: 301 40th Street
- Days of Operation: Monday – Friday
- Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m
TTU Museum: 3301 4th St
- Days of Operation: Monday – Saturday
- Times: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
The City of Lubbock offers COVID-19 testing reimbursement. There are limitations and restrictions.