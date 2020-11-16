COVID-19 testing sites in Lubbock, current as of November 16

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, November 15, Lubbock and Lubbock County suffered the highest number ever of new COVID-19 cases in a single day with 750. The total as of Sunday was 25,810 cases since the start of the pandemic with 20,664 recoveries and 273 deaths.

UMC Urgent Care Center at KingsPark

UMC I-27 Medical Center

UMC Orchard Park Family Medicine

UMC LakeRidge Medical Center

UMC Milwaukee Family Medicine

UMC West Wind Primary Health Center

UMC Wolfforth Clinic

UMC Garza County Health Clinic

UMC Idalou Clinic

Patients will need to call and make an appointment to be COVD-19 tested.

Patients will need to bring their ID cards and insurance cards. We are not collecting a co-pay for a COVID-19 screening.

Patients with questions about COVID-19 questions can call (806) 725-TEST

Adult Patients

Covenant Health Plus

7601 Quaker Ave.

(806) 725-9444

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Hours and availability are subject to change)

Covenant Medical Group Northwest Clinic

611 N. Frankford Ave.

(806) 725-5480

Monday-Friday (only): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adult and Pediatric Patients

Grace Clinic

4515 Marsha Sharp Freeway

(806) 744-7223

Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Children (18 years and under)

Covenant Children’s Pediatric Urgent Care

5202 82nd St.

(806) 725-7337

Daily: 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The City of Lubbock said: Testing at all sites is FREE

Rogers Park Gymnasium: 3306 Auburn

Days of Operation: Monday – Friday

Time: 10:00am – 4:00pm

AlphaDera Labs at Monterey Church of Christ Parking Lot: 6111 82nd St

Days of Operation: Monday – Friday

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

806-905-9575

Combest Community Health & Wellness Center: 301 40th Street

Days of Operation: Monday – Friday

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m

TTU Museum: 3301 4th St

Days of Operation: Monday – Saturday

Times: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The City of Lubbock offers COVID-19 testing reimbursement. There are limitations and restrictions.