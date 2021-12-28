COVID Omicron variant confirmed in Lubbock, city says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Tuesday confirmed the first official case of Omicron. The following is a statement from the city.

COVID Omicron Variant Confirmed in Lubbock

The Texas Tech University Bioterrorism Response Laboratory notified the City of Lubbock Public Health Department of lab results confirming the COVID-19 omicron variant. The individuals were tested at the city-sponsored testing site on December 14 and 16, 2021, and subsequent genotyping analysis identified the omicron variant. These are the first confirmed cases of the variant in the Lubbock area.

Omicron is highly transmissible and has the potential to make many people sick at the same time, which can overwhelm local medical resources. The health department expects the number of local cases to surge over the next few weeks. To help reduce this surge, everyone is encouraged to stay home or wear a mask if you have been exposed and get tested if you develop COVID symptoms.

All three vaccines protect against COVID-19 and its variants, and are available through the health department, pharmacies, medical offices, and community clinics. Everyone five years of age and older can and should get their vaccines.

This week the City of Lubbock Mini Hub, located at 2801 50th Street, will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. COVID-19 drive up testing on the south side of the mini-hub will operate Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary for vaccinations or testing.