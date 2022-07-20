IDALOU, Texas – West Texas cattle farmers are doing everything they can to help relieve their animals from this week’s extreme heat.

“The heat’s been quite substantial,” Scott Harmon out of Idalou said. “It’s pretty hard, we’re not known for having trees in West Texas, so there’s not much shade around.”

They’ve had to use make-shift shades from trailers, but thankfully, they’ve kept a good water supply to keep their cows hydrated. He said they’ll drink around fifteen gallons per head, per day.

Those with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association say these extreme dry conditions bring challenges to cattle operations. Without rain, producers are limited in their ability to feed cattle and are reducing their herd sizes to account for available forage.

Harmon compared the situation the cows are in to a human only eating cereal with no milk.

“None of them are very happy at the moment,” Harmon said. “We’re feeding lots of hay right now. And if you think you would be happy eating Post Toasties all day, every day with no milk — well, that’s kind of where they’re at.”

He grows his own hay, which helps with the high cost of feed. However, the current drought is causing more issues besides a lack of green grass.

Harmon said one of the biggest issues with the dry weather is the fences. He said they’ll stay hot, but won’t shock the cows because there’s no moisture. This makes it easier for cows to get out and become a danger on the road.

He said he has to stay optimistic, and believe the rain is coming soon.

He hopes to use any of his cotton that hasn’t made it to harvest and give it to his cows. “That’s what we’re dreaming of,” he said.

For more information on what ranchers should do in times of extreme heat, visit The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association for some tips.