CPS seeks emergency protection of murder victim’s son, reported violence leading up to Lubbock murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — Children’s Protective Services petitioned a State District Judge for emergency protection of a little boy Friday morning. The boy, 10 months old, is the son of murder victim Haven Trevino, 19, who was gunned down Thursday near Orlando’s Restaurant, 6851 Indiana Avenue.

The emergency petition said the boy’s father, Isaiah Mesa, went to Trevino’s place of work to shoot and kill her. He then shot himself, according to the petition. He was in critical condition at University Medical Center at the time of the petition.

6900 block of Indiana Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

Ordinarily, EverythignLubbock.com would not mention the name of the child which is contained in court documents. However, the family of Trevino identified the little boy, Ezra, by name in public statements after the murder.

The petition said CPS learned on October 2 that Isaiah Mesa physically attacked Trevino in front of Ezra. He hit her resulting in a black eye. He also poured bleach on her clothes resulting in Ezra getting some of the bleach on his legs, the petition said. The little boy suffered chemical burns.

The petition said Mesa and Trevino moved with the boy to Dallas briefly. But on October 27, Trevino came back to Lubbock along with Ezra.

On November 1, Trevino shared an image via text message with a CPS worker. The picture showed the windshield of her car smashed in.

The petition calls upon a judge grant “emergency removal.” CPS plans to place Ezra with members of Trevino’s family.

The petition, if granted, would prevent Mesa from taking custody of his son until/unless there is further action by the court. As of Friday, no criminal charge was listed in court records. Charges are anticipated if Mesa survives his self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A GoFundMe account was set up for Trevino and her little boy.