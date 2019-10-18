Crash in Central Lubbock coincides with Internet outage in town

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police and other first responders were called to a crash at 50th Street and Joliet Avenue. A vehicle hit a utility pole which then crashed into the roadway.

There have been reports of Internet outages that started at the same time as the crash. Those reports were corroborated by downdetector.com.

Police said there were no injuries and the Lubbock Power & Light outage map did not show anyone losing electric power.

At about 9:02 a.m., Internet service was restored at the KAMC/KLBK studios.