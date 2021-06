LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said Robert Belasco, 58, passed away Monday morning. Belasco was the motorcycle rider who crashed on June 21 in the 1700 block of Interstate 27.

At the time, police said “It appears Belasco was south bound on the on-ramp when he lost control of his motorcycle.”

He suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. Police have not released specific details on what led up to the crash.