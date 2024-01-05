LUBBOCK, Texas — Some major roadways were closed after several crashes were reported across the Lubbock area on Friday morning.

The Lubbock Police Department front desk said the eastbound lanes of the Marsha Sharp Freeway were closed from before Upland Avenue to Wolfforth due to multiple crashes. No serious injuries were reported, LPD said.

LPD also told EverythingLubbock.com the northbound lanes of I-27 near Keuka Street were also closed after a crash. Police said only minor injuries were reported.

High temperatures on Friday will vary and range from the lower 40s to the middle 50s.