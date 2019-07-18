Create your own Legacy — help redesign the new Legacy Play Village

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Thursday, the Legacy Play Village steering committee released a statement inviting Lubbock community members to participate in the redesign and rebuilding of Legacy.

Design Day will allow people to voice their opinions and give their input on Saturday at the Legacy Play Village site, 6401 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m., the morning portion of the event focuses on meeting with the playground designer to hear ideas for the village.

Families are invited to bring their children so they can meet with “Play by Design,” the designer, and share their vision for the “next generation” of the play village.

The event will continue from 11:00 am until 2:00 p.m. with family-friendly fun.

The evening portion of the event begins at 6:00 p.m. with the announcement of the playground drawing competition winner. Children are invited to draw a picture of their ideal playground and bring it with them to be entered in the competition.

The drawing sheet can be found on the Legacy Play Village Facebook page at facebook.com/LPVNextGeneration.

Following the competition, the new playground design will be revealed. After hearing feedback from the morning session, the designer will have drawn the new playground for reveal.

The evening will conclude with entertainment and food trucks from 6:45 – 8:00 p.m.

The play village was closed for its “next generation” in August of 2018. Built by Lubbock area citizens, Legacy has been the largest playground of its kind in North America.

The Legacy website says, “The next generation of Legacy Play Village will open October 2020.”

Design Day Schedule:

10 – 11 a.m. Play by Design meeting with community children

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Food trucks, shopping, information booths, face painting, bounce house, etc.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Raider Red and Masked Rider Meet and Greet

11:30 am – 12 p.m. Lubbock Police Department K9 Unit demonstration

12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lubbock Fire Department safety presentation

6 – 6:45 p.m. Playground Design Presentation – Play by Design, Ithaca, NY

6:45 – 8 p.m. Entertainment by The Local Nobodys; food trucks available