LUBBOCK, Texas — Crews responded to a structure fire Monday morning at the 2100 block of 53rd Street, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Authorities got the call around 8:15 a.m.

LFR said the attic of a single-family home was on fire. Crews put out the flames, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Three adults and one child were displaced. The Red Cross was called to assist.

Fire Marshals are investigating the cause, according to LFR.