LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday evening, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of a fire at 4903 East County Road 6420.

LCSO said a mobile home was found fully engulfed upon deputies’ arrival.

The Idalou, Roosevelt, Buffalo and New Deal volunteer fire departments assisted with extinguishing the fire.

No one appeared to be in the residence at the time of the fire, LCSO said.

South Plains Electric Cooperative, Atmos Energy and Salvation Army were on scene, LCSO. The Red Cross was notified of the incident.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. This will be an ongoing investigation by the State Fire Marshals’ Office, LCSO said.