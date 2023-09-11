LUBBOCK, Texas — Fire crews responded to a residential structure fire on Monday morning in East Lubbock, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LFR said the fire took place near Walnut Avenue and East 5th Street at 10:38 a.m.

According to an update from LFR, there were “heavy fire conditions coming from the corner of the home” when crews arrived on the scene.

No people were injured. However, a dog suffered “severe burns to its body,” according to LFR.

LFR also said the majority of the fire was extinguished, and crews were “working on ventilation.

The cause of the fire was being investigated by LFR’s Fire Marshal.