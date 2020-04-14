Breaking News
Crosby County has first COVID-19 death

CROSBYTON, Texas — The Crosby County Judge on Tuesday issued a written statement that one resident died from complications of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

The following is a notice from the office of county judge.

CROSBY COUNTY OFFICE OF COUNTY JUDGE
Honorable Rusty Forbes

The Crosby County Judges Office was notified today, April 14, 2020, at 1:00 PM by the Texas Department of Health that we have had one death in Crosby County due to complications to the COVID-19 virus. Texas Department of Health reports no other cases of COVID-19 in Crosby County at the time of this report. As information comes into this office, the public will be notified.

