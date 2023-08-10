CURRY COUNTY, N.M. — Curry County Commissioner Seth Martin was appointed by the President of the National Association of Counties, Mary Jo McGuire, as the Subcommittee Vice Chair of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Steering Committee for the 2023-2024 term.

NACo is the only national organization that represents county governments in the United States, according to the press release.

The press release said the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Steering Committee is responsible for all matters pertaining to USDA agriculture, rural development programs and rural renewable energy development.

The Steering Committee members play a critical role in advancing legislative and policy priorities that are important to the nation’s counties, according to the press release.

“My interest lies in preserving the industries that make New Mexico great and bettering its communities for generations to come.” said Martin.