CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. — The Curry County Court Deputy Amy Jo McKenna was seriously injured in a Tuesday rollover in Chaves County, New Mexico, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.

Curry County said McKenna was in an ambulance assisting with a court-ordered medical transport to Roswell. Three others were in the ambulance with her.

For unknown reasons, the ambulance left the roadway and rolled, Curry County said.

The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office said the injuries ranged from minor to serious. However, Curry County said all four were seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Roswell.

McKenna was later airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, Curry County said.