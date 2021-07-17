Cyclist struck and killed along Interstate 27 near Abernathy, DPS said

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the victim of a deadly traffic incident as Alejandro Polanco, 46, of Abernathy.

DPS said Polanco was a “pedal-cyclist” going northbound along the southbound side of Interstate 27 just south of Abernathy. DPS said the driver of a car, Anthony Shane Davis, 54, of Plainview did not see Polanco and struck him.

DPS also said the collision, Friday at 5:40 a.m., happened in the lane of travel. DPS said Polanco was pronounced dead on scene.